DURBAN, March 21 A 13-man Sharks team registered a gutsy 12-11 victory over Waikato Chiefs in an ill-tempered Super Rugby clash that featured three sendings-off on Saturday.

In driving wind and rain at King's Park, the visitors were the first to see red on 15 minutes when hooker Hika Elliot was dismissed for shoulder-barging the head of Sharks prop Tendai Mtawarira.

Home captain Bismark du Plessis was then sent off three minutes later for blatantly kicking the head of Chiefs number eight Michael Leitch.

The ill-discipline continued when Sharks centre Frans Steyn was dismissed for a tip-tackle on flyhalf Aaron Cruden in the 28th minute.

In between there were some points scored as flanker Sam Cane crossed for a try for the visitors and Cruden added two penalties.

Sharks flyhalf Pat Lambie also booted three penalties as the Chiefs led 11-9 at halftime.

Lambie added another penalty for the only score of the second half and the home team were able to keep the Chiefs at bay despite their numerical disadvantage. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)