DURBAN, June 9 South Africa's Sharks have confirmed the departure of three of their key Springbok players at the end of the Super Rugby season as their rebuilding starts for the next campaign.

The Du Plessis brothers, hooker Bismark and prop Jannie, as well as loose-forward Willem Alberts will all leave after Saturday's final match of a dismal Super Rugby season for the Durban-based side against the Stormers.

Their next destinations have not officially been made known, but it has been reported in local media that all will head for France's Top 14 competition.

The Du Plessis brothers are set to join former Bok and Sharks coach Jake White at Montpellier, while Alberts is likely to sign for Stade Francais, it has been reported.

"These three gents have played an instrumental and invaluable role at The Sharks over the years," Sharks CEO John Smit said on Tuesday announcing their exits on his team's website (www.sharksrugby.co.za).

"It is naturally disappointing to lose these calibre of players that have given so much to Sharks rugby. As in many senior statesmen's careers they felt the time was right to experience something different abroad."

All three players are, injury permitting, likely to be part of the South Africa squad at the World Cup in England later in the year. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)