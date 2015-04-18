DURBAN, April 18 Bulls' Francois Hougaard scored a first half try as they inflicted a third successive defeat on the dismal Sharks with a 17-10 Super Rugby victory at King's Park on Saturday.

Neat interplay between Hougaard and scrumhalf Rudy Paige saw the wing dash in and help his side to an 8-3 halftime lead in a game that never reached great heights as a spectacle.

That advantage was soon eroded as the Sharks briefly hit the front a minute into the second period when flank Marcell Coetzee raced clear to draw his side level and flyhalf Fred Zeilinga added the conversion.

Zeilinga had kicked a penalty in the first half, while the Bulls other points came via four penalties from flyhalf Handre Pollard.

The Bulls lead the South African conference by two points from the Stormers, with the Sharks seven points back. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)