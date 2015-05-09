CAPE TOWN May 9 ACT Brumbies flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano missed a simple conversion from in front of the posts to gift South Africa's Stormers a tense 25-24 victory in their Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.

After flank David Pocock had cantered in to score a try that brought the Brumbies to within a point of their hosts with 10 minutes remaining, it seemed a formality the usually reliable Leali'ifano would put his side in front.

Instead he struck the outside of the post, a costly miss after which the Stormers held on for the win that moves them level with the Bulls on 34 points at the top of the South African conference, though they have played a game more.

The home side also had flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis to thank as he kicked five penalties, a conversion and a long-range drop-goal for a personal tally of 20 points.

After falling 16-3 behind on the half-hour mark, the Stormers put in a much-improved second-half display as their incessant pressure forced the visitors into penalty errors.

Catrakilis made them pay and coupled with a Schalk Burger try on the hour-mark, was able to sneak his side over the line.

The Brumbies' opening try came from wing Joe Tomane, while Leali'ifano booted three penalties and converted the former's score, his only miss of the night coming from his easiest kick.

Fullback Jesse Mogg also landed a long-range penalty in the first half. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)