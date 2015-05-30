CAPE TOWN May 30 Sevens specialist Seabelo Senatla scored two tries as South Africa's Stormers trounced compatriots The Cheetahs 42-12 in their Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.

Wing Senatla is making a late bid for a place in the Springbok squad for the World Cup in England later in the year having become available to The Stormers last weekend after completing the international Sevens World Series season.

He showed his pace and power to help the Cape Town-based side consolidate their place at the top of the South African conference as they moved to 43 points from 14 games.

The win also leaves them in second place in the overall Super Rugby log with two rounds remaining and on course for a home semi-final.

Centre Damian de Allende, prop Vincent Koch and replacement loose-forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe also crossed the line in the bonus-point win.

Flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis converted four of those scored and added three penalties.

The Cheetahs battled in what is coach Naka Drotske's final match of his eight-year spell in charge. Drotske has been given permission to leave the team before the end of the Super Rugby season to pursue business interests.

The visitors scored two tries through loose-forwards Boom Prinsloo, converted by former Stormers flyhalf Joe Pietersen, and Carel Greeff. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)