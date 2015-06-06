CAPE TOWN, June 6 The Stormers withstood late pressure from the Lions to secure a 19-19 Super Rugby draw at Newlands on Saturday that ensured they finished top of the South African Conference.

They now need other results to go their way to claim a home semi-final. The draw gave the Stormers 45 points from 15 games, two behind Australian Conference leaders the Waratahs who occupy second place overall with one round of fixtures to go.

The Stormers seemed on course for victory when Nizaam Carr crossed for a try from a brilliant counter-attack by fullback Cheslin Kolbe after the teams had been locked together at 12-12 at halftime.

But with the Stormers down to 14 players following a yellow card for prop Steven Kitshoff, the Lions drew level after a touchdown from hooker Malcolm Marx.

The Stormers' other tries came from scrumhalf Nic Groom and wing Dillyn Leyds while flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis converted one and his replacement Kurt Coleman another.

The Lions, who have now completed their Super Rugby season, needed to win to keep their hopes of a playoff place alive but fell short in a bruising battle that contained plenty of big hits.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and prop Schalk van der Merwe scored their other tries in the first half. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)