Jan 30 Siemens AG said it will buy Canada's RuggedCom Inc in a deal valued at about C$382 million ($381.41 million), topping a recent C$280 million offer from U.S. manufacturer Belden Inc .

The C$33.00 per share offer is at a premium of 26 percent to RuggedCom's Friday closing.

RuggedCom makes heavy-duty routers and ethernet cables used in power distribution and refineries. ($1 = 1.0016 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)