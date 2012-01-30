Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Jan 30 Siemens AG said it will buy Canada's RuggedCom Inc in a deal valued at about C$382 million ($381.41 million), topping a recent C$280 million offer from U.S. manufacturer Belden Inc .
The C$33.00 per share offer is at a premium of 26 percent to RuggedCom's Friday closing.
RuggedCom makes heavy-duty routers and ethernet cables used in power distribution and refineries. ($1 = 1.0016 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.