WELLINGTON Feb 15 Injured All Blacks winger Cory Jane is to undergo surgery next month to repair a torn anterior-cruciate ligament in his right knee, the player said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Wellington Hurricanes player tore the ligament at a pre-season training session on Jan. 31 and is likely to miss most, if not all, of the season.

"Surgery next month after I strengthen my knee and fix my MCL tear so post ACL surgery hopefully my knee will be stronger and heal better," Jane wrote on his Twitter account.

Jane, a prolific user of the social media microblogging site, also posted a picture of himself icing the knee with a packet of frozen peas labelling it "old skool" treatment.

He told media in Wellington earlier this week that he held slim hopes of playing rugby again this year, but everything "had to go well" and he would not be back until he was feeling 100 percent fit.

Players with similar injuries have needed at least six months recovery and rehabilitation from the injury and Jane has already ruled out playing this Super Rugby season. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)