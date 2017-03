(Adds Waqaniburotu suspended)

CARDIFF, Sept 21 Fiji have made four changes to the team beaten 35-11 by England for their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Australia on Wednesday.

Flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu misses the game after being suspended for one week for a dangerous tackle on England winger Jonny May and will be replaced by Peceli Yato against the Wallabies.

Hooker Sunia Koto, lock Api Ratuniyarawa and number eight Sakiusa Matadigo make way for Talemaitoga Tuapati, Tevita Cavubati and Netani Talei respectively.

Captain Akapusi Qera will make his 49th international appearance, behind only Nicky Little (58) and Seremaia Bai (50) on Fiji's all-time list.

Team:

1-Campese Ma'afu, 2-Talemaitoga Tuapati, 3-Manasa Saulo, 4-Tevita Cavubati, 5-Leone Nakarawa, 6-Peceli Yato, 7-Akapusi Qera (captain), 8-Netani Talei; 9-Nikola Matawalu, 10-Ben Volavola, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 12-Gabiriele Lovobalavu, 13-Vereniki Goneva, 14-Waisea Nayacalevu, 15-Metuisela Talebula

Replacements: 16.-Viliame Veikoso, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Isei Colati, 19-Nemia Soqeta, 20-Malakai Ravulo, 21-Nemia Kenatale, 22-Joshua Matavesi, 23-Asaeli Tikoirotuma

