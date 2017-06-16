UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, June 16 (IFR) - Rukun Juang privately placed short-term Islamic floating-rate Islamic notes last Wednesday to raise M$993m (US$235.4m).
The Malaysian real-estate developer sold the sukuk, split equally between maturities of one and two years, at a spread of 1.25% over the lead banks’ internal cost of funds.
Parent MRCB, which controls 85% of the issuer, provided a guarantee.
Rukun Juang is developing a M$20.67bn project, including the refurbishment of facilities at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil under a privatisation agreement with the government.
CIMB Islamic Bank and RHB Islamic Bank were joint lead managers for the issue, which settles on Monday. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources