April 5 The names of all certified financial
planners who file for bankrupty will be publicly available under
rule changes announced on Thursday by the group that oversees
CFPs.
Previously, the Certified Financial Planner Board of
Standards, a nonprofit based in Washington, would only release
the names of CFPs who had been publicly sanctioned for having a
bankruptcy filing.
CFPs could avoid this public sanction by convincing the
board that the bankruptcy was not their fault, for example,
because it resulted from medical costs. A few of the 49 CFPs
investigated last year were able to keep their sanctions
private, the board said.
The change, which takes effect in July and covers bankruptcy
filings of the past five years, comes as an increasing number of
the U.S.'s nearly 66,000 CFPs are filing for bankruptcy. The 49
investigations last year were a jump from 20 in 2010 and eight
in 2009.
Bankruptcy filings have risen due to both a lagging economy
and an increase in the number of CFPs. There is also less of a
stigma in filing for bankruptcy, said Alan Goldfarb, chair of
the organization's board of directors.
Aside from putting the names of CFPs who have filed for
bankruptcy in one of its periodic press releases, the board will
make note of the bankruptcy filing on the CFP's profile page on
the board's website. It will stay up for 10 years from when the
board found out about the bankruptcy filing.
Before these changes, bankruptcies would be listed only on
the profiles of publicly sanctioned CFPs.
Clients have the right to inquire about a CFP's bankruptcy,
even if those financial troubles weren't the CFP's fault, said
Michael Shaw, a managing director of professional standards with
the CFP Board. He added, however, that he's never seen a client
harmed by a CFP's bankruptcy.
Those with more than one bankruptcy filing, or a different
kind of disciplinary problem, will still be investigated by the
CFP board, and could potentially permanently lose their
designation.
The disclosure changes were just one of several policy
changes the board announced. Other changes included:
* Candidates for the CFP mark can now obtain the designation
even if they have filed for bankruptcy. Before they had to wait
for five years after their bankruptcy filing.
They're not entirely in the clear, however: the bankruptcy
will be noted on their online CFP profile for 10 years once they
become certified. And it's still the case that if someone has
more than one bankruptcy, they won't be able to become a CFP.
* The board will now share investigative information with
government regulators, like the Securities and Exchange
Commission, and industry self-regulatory organizations, like
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. That takes effect in
June.
* The board shortened the length of relevant experience a
candidate for the CFP designation needs to two years from three,
as long as that time was spent providing direct financial
planning services to clients and working under the direct
supervision of a CFP. That takes effect in September.
Aside from the relevant work experience, it's still going to
take a bachelor's degree, 15 hours of course work in a
CFP-approved education program, an 11-hour exam and a background
check to become a CFP.
(Reporting By Jennifer Cummings; Editing by Walden Siew and
Steve Orlofsky)