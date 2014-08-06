REFILE-TSMC says to decide on U.S. chip plant next year
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
(Corrects headline to say company raises $124 million in IPO, not to launch IPO)
HONG KONG Aug 6 Luxury automobile dealer China Rundong Auto Group Ltd, backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, and one of its shareholders raised $124 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The 268.62 million shares in the IPO were priced at HK$3.58 each, at the bottom of expectations, putting the deal at HK$961.7 million ($124 million). The deal was marketed in a range of HK$3.58 to HK$3.98 per share.
Rundong offered 244.97 million new shares, while shareholder Runda PTC Ltd offered 23.65 million existing shares, according to the IPO prospectus. ($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017