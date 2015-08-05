UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 5 Adidas has bought Runtastic from Axel Springer and the company's founders in a deal valuing the mobile fitness app maker at 220 million euros ($239 million), it said on Wednesday.
The acquisition of the Austrian company, with around 70 million registered users, will boost Adidas's appeal to fitness enthusiasts of all levels keen to measure their performance digitally and share their experiences, Adidas said. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources