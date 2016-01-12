Jan 12 Media baron Rupert Murdoch announced his engagement to former supermodel Jerry Hall in an advertisement published on Tuesday in The Times newspaper, which is owned by Murdoch's News Corp.

The advertisement, published in the classifieds section of the newspaper read, "Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel Jagger, are delighted to announce their engagement."

"They have loved these past months together, are thrilled to be getting married and excited about their future," a spokesman for the Murdoch family was quoted as saying in The Times. (thetim.es/1OYlDgl)

Hall, a former supermodel and actress, was married to The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger for more than 20 years, although in divorce proceedings, Jagger claimed that they were never legally married.

Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox, has been married three times earlier. His last marriage was to Wendi Deng, a former executive at Murdoch-owned Star TV, who he divorced in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. (reut.rs/1OYm3n6) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)