Feb 8 India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($81.3 million) through 5-year bonds at 9.28 percent, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled company, which lends to power and electrification projects, is also looking at an INR/JPY coupon only swap, the sources said. ($1 = 49.205 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)