Aug 4 Ambulance operator Rural/Metro Corp, owned
by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy with the aim of cutting its debts after it missed an
interest payment in July, according to court filings.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company also intends to
renegotiate unprofitable contracts and free up capital for
investments through the bankruptcy process, according to the
filings.
The provider of private ambulance and fire protection
services declared liabilities and assets each worth more than
$500 million.
Rural/Metro reached an agreement with both its senior
secured and unsecured debt holders to reduce its debt and
interest payments by nearly 50 percent.
Bondholders have also agreed to infuse $135 million in new
equity financing once Rural/Metro emerges from Chapter 11,
according to a filing.
The company has secured debtor-in-financing (DIP) of $75
million, which would help it continue operations during the
bankruptcy process.
"This agreement is good news for Rural/Metro and for the
clients and communities we serve. We have a solution that keeps
our operations moving forward while cutting our debt in half,"
Chief Executive Scott Bartos said.
Rural/Metro anticipates completing its restructuring in the
fourth quarter of 2013.
In 2011, affiliates of Warburg Pincus bought Rural/Metro for
about $438 million in an all-cash deal excluding debt.
The deal was funded by $525 million in new debt financing,
with the reminder of the purchase price coming from Warburg's
affiliates.