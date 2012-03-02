(Adds detail, background, shares)
LONDON, March 2 A British-based utility
which operates power generation projects in Latin America said
it has submitted a $142 million claim against Bolivia in The
Hague following the nationalisation of its stake in a Bolivian
business.
Rurelec Plc said on Friday that it had submitted a
statement of claim to the permanent court of arbitration in The
Hague regarding the expropriation of its controlling stake in
Empresa Guaracachi in May 2010.
Leftist Bolivian president Evo Morales has brought in
reforms that have effectively nationalised the gas-rich
country's reserves, allowing foreign companies to operate
largely as service providers.
"We hope that Bolivia will now pay the compensation that it
owes Rurelec for the nationalisation of Guaracachi to enable the
Rurelec group to reinvest in replacement power generation assets
in Latin America," said Peter Earl, Rurelec's chief executive,
in a statement.
Any proceeds earned would be used to buy back shares to
reverse some of the equity dilution that hit shareholders when
the assets were nationalised, he added.
If no settlement is reached earlier, the final hearing is
scheduled for April 2013, said Rurelec.
Rurelec's shares, which plummeted over 40 percent when the
expropriation was announced, rose 3.9 percent on Friday to trade
at 9.8 pence.
