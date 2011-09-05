MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian farming group Rusagro
(AGRORq.L) will buy back up to $10 million of stock to underpin
its share price, Deputy Chief Executive Sergey Tribunsky said on
Monday.
Shares in Rusagro, which raised $330 million in a London
stockmarket float in April, are trading at $9.5 per global
depository receipt (GDR), down from a listing price of $15.
"Rusagro's management believes the current movements in its
stock price are unrepresentative of its fundamental performance
and unwarranted notwithstanding recent market performance,"
Tribunsky said in a statement.
"(The management) is therefore undertaking action to defend
the value of the stock," he said.
Rusagro was the second of eight private Russian companies to
successfully float on stock-markets in 2011, raising a combined
$4.5 billion, but the majority have seen their share prices fall
from opening levels.
Last week the group announced a first-half net loss after
awarding its chief executive a share-based payout worth 360
million roubles ($12.4 million) over three years.
($1=29.135 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Greg Mahlich)