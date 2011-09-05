MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian farming group Rusagro (AGRORq.L) will buy back up to $10 million of stock to underpin its share price, Deputy Chief Executive Sergey Tribunsky said on Monday.

Shares in Rusagro, which raised $330 million in a London stockmarket float in April, are trading at $9.5 per global depository receipt (GDR), down from a listing price of $15.

"Rusagro's management believes the current movements in its stock price are unrepresentative of its fundamental performance and unwarranted notwithstanding recent market performance," Tribunsky said in a statement.

"(The management) is therefore undertaking action to defend the value of the stock," he said.

Rusagro was the second of eight private Russian companies to successfully float on stock-markets in 2011, raising a combined $4.5 billion, but the majority have seen their share prices fall from opening levels.

Last week the group announced a first-half net loss after awarding its chief executive a share-based payout worth 360 million roubles ($12.4 million) over three years. ($1=29.135 Russian roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Greg Mahlich)