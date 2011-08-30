* Newly listed group slumps to 72 mln rouble loss

* CEO Maxim Basov gets share-based 360 mln roubles

* Sugar prices to fall further in H2 - CEO (Releads, adds CEO, deputy CEO comment, details)

By John Bowker and Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Aug 30Newly listed Russian farming group Rusagro (AGRORq.L) slumped to a first-half net loss after disclosing a 360 million rouble ($12.5 million) share-based pay-out to chief executive Maxim Basov.

The sugar and pork producer, which raised $330 million in a London stock-market float in April, said on Tuesday it awarded Basov the pay-out in return for staying in his post until 2014.

"Maxim received the share options before the IPO, and for IFRS standards we needed to book the price," deputy chief executive Sergey Tribunsky told Reuters.

Basov had not been asked about the pay-out during a conference call with analysts.

Rusagro shares were flat at $10.5 on Tuesday, compared with its $15 IPO price.

Russian companies have been queuing up to list on overseas markets this year, but many have had to cancel plans or lower expectations for proceeds due to investor concern over valuations.

Poor corporate governance and mistreatment of minor shareholders has also long been associated with Russian firms.

SUGAR PRICES TO FALL

Rusagro booked a loss of 508 million roubles from trading sugar derivatives amid falling prices, partly related to a drought that affected vast swathes of Russia last summer.

The overall first-half net loss was 72 million roubles, compared with a 2 billion profit in the 2010 period.

Basov said he expected the sugar price to fall further to around 20 roubles a kilo by the year-end from around 23 roubles now and an average of 28.4 roubles in the first half.

"The strategy is to sell as little as possible at a low price ... to protect market share only in terms of main customers and put the rest in an inventory," he said.

Basov said he had forecast Russian sugar production at 4.5-5.5 million tonnes this year, above official estimates.

Meat sales fell 10 percent during the first half as last year's heatwave hit production, the company said.

After stripping out the cost of its CEO's pay package and derivatives losses, Rusagro made an adjusted net profit of 796 million roubles, down 61 percent. Sales rose 30 percent to 18.84 billion roubles.

Basov said the company had met its first-half targets despite the consequences of the 2010 drought. ($1 = 28.77 roubles) (Editing by Dan Lalor)