* Profits hit by sugar prices
* Margin lower than expected-analyst
* Meat earnings rise
By Jennifer Rankin
MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russian sugar and pork
producer Rusagro said third quarter profit fell 38
percent, as economic uncertainty limited the profits it could
make in the cane sugar market.
Rusagro, which raised $330 million in a London stock market
float in April, said net profit for the three months to Sept. 30
was 1.1 billion roubles ($35.81 million), down from 1.8 billion
roubles in the same period a year ago.
Macroeconomic uncertainty "seriously affected the dynamics
of world commodity prices, while also breaking the correlation
between world and domestic prices," Rusagro's CEO Maxim Basov
said in a statement. "The result has been that we have not
earned the money that was targeted for cane sugar."
Bashov said the company had been forced to lower sales
volumes during the year. Rusagro produces white cube sugar and
white packaged sugar under the Chaikofsky, Russkii Sakhar and
Brauni brands.
Rusagro's results showed good
performance on revenue, but the gross margin was lower than
expected, said Natasha Zagvozdina, head of consumer and
agricultural research for Russia, the CIS and Turkey at
Renaissance Capital.
"We think that the company will end the year with a lot of
unsold sugar in the inventory," Zagvozdina said. "And
it is difficult to predict where prices will go."
Zagvozdina added that the current 2011-2012
growing period will be the first year that Russia will be self
sufficient in sugar. Russia's long-term drive for
self-sufficiency in sugar was helped by a record sugar beet
harvest in 2011.
Sugar prices have been under pressure, with
Liffe-traded white sugar futures recently hitting a 6-month low
on concerns about the euro zone crisis.
However, Rusagro's profits from meat for the quarter,
stripping out interest and other items, rose 48 percent to 722
million roubles. The company is expanding its pig-breeding
operation, which it says is the fifth largest in Russia.
Shares in Rusagro were unchanged at $6.6 per global
depository receipt (GDR), a fall from its listing price of $15
when shares were floated on the London stockmarket in April.
The company recorded a first-half loss in August after
revealing that it had awarded chief executive Basov a 360
million rouble ($11.72 million) share-based payout.
($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles)
