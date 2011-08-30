MOSCOW Aug 30Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro (AGRORq.L) recorded a 72 million rouble ($2.5 million) net loss in the first half of 2011 after posting net profit of 2 billion roubles in the same period a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, which raised $330 million in a London stock-market float in April, said its adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin fell 53 percent to 1.5 billion roubles in the first six months of 2011. ($1 = 28.77 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)