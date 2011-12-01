MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro said third quarter profit fell 38 percent, as economic uncertainty hit the profits it could make from cane sugar.

Rusagro, which raised $330 million in a London stock-market float in April, said net profit for the three months to September 30 was 1.1 billion roubles ($35.81 million), down from 1.8 billion roubles the same period a year ago.

Macroeconomic uncertainty "seriously affected the dynamics of world commodity prices, while also breaking the correlation between world and domestic prices," Rusagro's CEO Maxim Basov said in a statement. "The result has been that we have not earned the money that was targeted for cane sugar."

($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Megan Davies, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)