MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro posted on Thursday a first-half net profit of 1.92 billion roubles ($59.68 million) after a net loss of 72 million roubles in the same period of 2011, as expenses fell.

Its earnings grew despite a 25 percent fall in total sales to 14.06 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 165 percent to 3.98 billion roubles, the strongest first half result in the group's history. The EBITDA margin rose to 28 percent from 8 percent a year ago.

"Product price dynamics in the first half were positive. Our decision to accumulate sugar inventory in H2 2011 for sale in 2012 proved to be right," said Chief Executive Maxim Basov.