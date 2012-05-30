MOSCOW May 30 Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro reported on Wednesday a net profit of 558 million roubles ($17.34 million) for the first quarter, compared to a 29 million rouble net loss a year earlier.

Sales increased 4 percent to 6.3 billion roubles, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) soared to 1.5 billion roubles from 264 million roubles in the first quarter of 2011. ($1 = 32.1747 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)