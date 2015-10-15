LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Russian aluminium company Rusal is tentatively exploring issuing a debut bond in the international market, according to sources, after it sent requests for proposals to banks.

Rusal, which does not have an international rating, is not expected to try to issue Eurobonds in the near future, sources added. Responses to the RFP were due earlier this week.

The company does not have any Eurobonds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Russian issuers have experienced a resurgence in the bond market in recent weeks, with Norilsk Nickel printing a US$1bn 2022 bond and Gazprom pricing a 1bn 2018 bond last week. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Robert Smith)