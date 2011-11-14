MOSCOW Nov 14 Ten to 15 percent of world
primary aluminium capacity will be shut down or mothballed if
world aluminium prices remain at current levels into the first
half of 2012, UC RUSAL's first deputy CEO said on
Monday.
"If the current price level remains, then 10-15 percent of
world output will fall away or be mothballed in the first half
of 2012," Vladislav Soloviev told reporters.
"At current prices, about a quarter of world production is
unprofitable in some regions, including China, Europe, America
and some of Canada's capacity, too," Soloviev added.
