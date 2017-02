MOSCOW March 16 The board of RUSAL Plc , the world's largest aluminium company, has elected Barry Cheung from the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange as its new chairman after billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit this week, a source close to a shareholder said on Friday.

Barry Cheung Chun-Yuen, who joined RUSAL's board as an independent director in 2010, chairs the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange. (Reporting By Polina Devitt; writing by Megan Davies, Editing by Douglas Busvine)