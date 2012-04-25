UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
SHANGHAI, April 25 UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminum producer, has trimmed its forecast of China's 2012 aluminium demand growth to 10.5 percent from 11 percent, a company executive said on Wednesday.
Steve Hodgson, director of international sales, also said Rusal has invested in a Chinese trading firm based in Shenzhen which it hopes would allow RUSAL to take better advantage of the price arbitrage between the Shanghai Futures Exchange and London Metal Exchange.
Hodgson was speaking at an industry conference in Shanghai.
(Reporting by Carrie Ho)
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.