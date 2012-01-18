MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia's UC RUSAL , the world's largest aluminium company, said on Wednesday it had reached agreement with its creditors to amend the terms of its loan covenants.

Hong Kong-listed RUSAL said in a statement that the agreement gave it the option to introduce a 12-month covenant holiday, starting from any quarter in 2012, and that the deal would "better reflect the global market environment".

RUSAL surprised its lenders in December with a request for a covenant holiday on a $4.75 billion pre-export syndicated loan just nine weeks after the deal was signed.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine)