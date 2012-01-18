* Top world aluminium producer says can manage at $1,900/t

* RUSAL to pay $500 mln by Jan 31, get 12-month covenant holiday

* Pre-export facility only a few months old

* No announced plans to follow Alcoa's lead on output cuts (Recasts with company comment on critical price level)

By Melissa Akin

MOSCOW, Jan 18 Top world aluminium producer UC RUSAL, which has sought and won concessions from creditors as prices of the metal have fallen, can cope with further price declines, the company said on Wednesday.

"As of today, even though it is difficult, RUSAL smelters can work with $1,900/tonne," the RUSAL press office said.

Aluminium prices ended last year near 18-month lows on concerns about economic weakness and oversupply, prompting Alcoa Inc to announce the closure of higher-cost European smelters. RUSAL has ignored pressure to follow suit.

Moscow-based RUSAL, which is responsible for around 10 percent of world primary aluminium output and operates 16 smelters producing 4.7 million tonnes of aluminium per year, maintains it is safely clear of the high-cost bracket.

It has given no indication it plans to idle smelters, even as traders beg for global cuts to put a floor under prices.

"Despite weak aluminium demand growth in some regions during the past six months, it remains well above the 2009 recession levels. However, uncertainties seen in 2011 will continue to dominate the outlook for the metal markets in the months to come," RUSAL's press office said in an e-mailed response to a request for comment.

It added it was coping so far with cost pressure from rising power prices as well as falling prices, like many other global producers.

SURPRISE

But weak aluminium prices - which were trading at around $2,214 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Wednesday - have sapped the giant's ability to generate cash.

With aluminium prices reaching for 18-month lows, RUSAL surprised its lenders in December with a request for a covenant holiday on a $4.75 billion pre-export syndicated loan just nine weeks after the deal was signed.

Hong Kong-listed RUSAL said in a statement that the agreement gave it the option to introduce a 12-month covenant holiday, starting from any quarter in 2012, and that the deal would "better reflect the global market environment".

RUSAL shut down some production lines in the last global recession, which pushed LME prices below $1,300 per tonne and pressured RUSAL, Russia's most indebted company at the time, into restructuring talks.

The $4.75 billion pre-export financing deal was part of a push to refinance $11.4 billion in debt to a club of foreign banks which had been subject to tight creditor control under the terms of the landmark restructuring deal.

The covenant holiday deal stipulates that RUSAL will pay back $500 million by the end of the month by tapping a credit facility from Russia's state-controlled Sberbank and receive the right to suspend enforcement of loan covenants.

RUSAL extended the maturity of a $4.5 billion loan with the state lender at the time it completed the refinancing, as well as a new loan facility from Gazprombank, part of a general shift toward domestic borrowing after the credit crunch of 2008.

It will also pay a supplemental interest margin if its debt ratios increase, based on a sliding scale with a maximum level of 1.4 percent if key ratios exceed 5 percent. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Anthony Barker)