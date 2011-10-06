MOSCOW Oct 6 UC RUSAL said on Thursday it had finished refinancing its $11.4 billion debt portfolio, finally freeing it from restrictions on investments and dividend payments imposed by a landmark restructuring deal.

The company, Russia's most indebted at the time of the 2008 credit crunch, said it had used a recently agreed new loan to pay off $4.34 billion still owed to foreign creditors under its landmark restructuring deal with over 70 international lenders.

The repayment was made with a $4.75 billion syndicated loan arranged with a pool of 13 banks. The loan is to be joined by other financial institutions, a RUSAL statement said.

The terms of the restructuring imposed limitations on RUSAL's management of financial resources and investments.

Freed of those constraints, it has said it will spend cash flows to modernise older smelters and borrow to build two new Siberian smelters, and its board will consider a dividend payment.

"However, with low aluminium prices, I doubt the dividends will be impressive," UBS metals and mining analyst Anastasia Gracheva said.

The world's top aluminium producer has also refinanced $552 million owed to shareholder Onexim Group, an investment vehicle of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, it said in a statement.

RUSAL has also signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprombank on a new loan facility of up to $655 million with a five year maturity.

Last month RUSAL said it had completed $9.33 billion debt refinancing.

On Sept. 23 RUSAL and Sberbank also signed an amendment to the $4.58 billion loan agreement, which includes extension of the maturity of the loan until September 2016.

RUSAL has also refinanced $1.1 billion debt, issuing two series of rouble bonds in March 2011 and April 2011.

As a result of the refinancing RUSAL's average annual interest rate will reach 4.6 percent, the statement said.

RUSAL is majority owned by tycoon Oleg Deripaska. (Writing by Melissa Akin and Aleksandras Budrys; editting by Gleb Bryanski)