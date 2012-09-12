LONDON, Sept 12 UC RUSAL Chief
Executive Oleg Deripaska said aluminium producers need to cap
their output as downward pressure on prices is likely to
continue for the rest of this year and into 2013.
"The heavy burden of overcapacity and high stock levels
exert huge pressure on the sector," Deripaska wrote in an
article published in the Financial Times.
"To remain competitive, the industry needs discipline and
proper caps in terms of output. In the short term, further
curtailments of unprofitable and inefficient production capacity
in all regions will be a step in the right direction as the
industry looks to create a healthier market structure,"
Deripaska wrote.
Deripaska's comments come against the backdrop of a global
industry in oversupply, but millions of tonnes of the metal are
held in warehouses, and much of these stocks are used for
financing purposes.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)