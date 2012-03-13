MOSCOW, March 13 Oleg Deripaska, the main
shareholder and CEO of UC RUSAL, said on Tuesday he
"would discuss" buying out a stake in the world's largest
aluminium producer from former chairman Viktor Vekselberg.
"If they sell, we will discuss it," Deripaska told a
conference call with journalists. He made it clear that no offer
had been made, but that he also enjoyed a pre-emptive right to
buy the stake under a shareholder agreement.
Vekselberg, who with co-investors owns 15.8 percent of
RUSAL, resigned earlier on Tuesday and accused management of
leading RUSAL into a "deep crisis" at the Russian based,
Hong-Kong listed company by racking up too much debt.
He and fellow minority investor Mikhail Prokhorov had wanted
to accept offers from Norilsk Nickel to buy back a
one-quarter stake in the nickel and palladium miner for as much
as $13 billion from RUSAL, but they were overruled by Deripaska.
Deripaska, who owns 48.5 percent of RUSAL but has effective
control, said he viewed the Norilsk investment "optimistically"
and added that a possible sale of the stake had not been
discussed by the RUSAL board since last autumn.
He said that RUSAL's board would select a new chairman from
among its five independent directors at a meeting on Friday.
