MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's tycoon Oleg Deripaska,
the chief executive and main owner of United Company RUSAL
, is ready to buy out a blocking stake in Norilsk
Nickel from RUSAL for $9 billion, the business daily
Vedomosti reported on Monday.
The newspaper, citing sources close to RUSAL's shareholders,
said that the price, however, does not satisfy RUSAL's minority
shareholders. Hong Kong-listed RUSAL is the world's top
aluminium maker.
Deripaska has been entangled in a row with RUSAL's
disgruntled minority investors led by Sual Partners' Viktor
Vekselberg over the company's strategy. Vekselberg, another
Russia's billionaire, quit as the RUSAL's chairman earlier this
month.
Deripaska's office and RUSAL representatives declined to
comment.
