HONG KONG Nov 14 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, has not decided whether to start making dividend payments as the company continues to focus on debt reduction, Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin said on Monday.

RUSAL on Monday reported a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit of $432 million despite weak economic conditions that damped prices and demand for the light metal.

Based on the company's third-quarter profit, RUSAL could technically start making dividend payments, Mukhamedshin told a results briefing.

"But the priority of the company is to continue reducing its debt, so as of today we have not made any decision on a dividend payment," he said. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)