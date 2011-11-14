HONG KONG Nov 14 Russia's United Company
RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, has not
decided whether to start making dividend payments as the company
continues to focus on debt reduction, Deputy Chief Executive
Oleg Mukhamedshin said on Monday.
RUSAL on Monday reported a better-than-expected
third-quarter net profit of $432 million despite weak economic
conditions that damped prices and demand for the light metal.
Based on the company's third-quarter profit, RUSAL could
technically start making dividend payments, Mukhamedshin told a
results briefing.
"But the priority of the company is to continue reducing its
debt, so as of today we have not made any decision on a dividend
payment," he said.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)