HONG KONG Aug 27 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, reported a 71.5 percent drop in second-quarter recurring net profit on Monday on weak prices, although the result beat forecasts thanks to lower operating costs.

RUSAL , which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc, posted a recurring net profit of $143 million in the three months ended June, compared with an average forecast of $110 million from 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

This compared with recurring net profit of $502 million for the same period a year earlier.

Recurring net profit is defined as adjusted net profit plus the company's net effective share in Russian miner Norilsk Nickel results.

RUSAL reported a net loss of $37 million in the second quarter, bringing total net profit in the first half of the year to $37 million, the company said. (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)