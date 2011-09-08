CONAKRY, Sept 8 Operations at RUSAL's Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea have returned to normal after a protest by former workers blocked rail shipments from the plant, a spokesperson for the company said on Thursday.

"The situation has been resolved through negotiations," the spokesperson said.

A source with knowledge of RUSAL's Guinea operations said retired workers were now in negotiations over payments they say the company owes them.

The Friguia refinery typically moves 1,500 tonnes of alumina by rail to the port of Conakry each day. The protest blocked the railway for two days, sources said. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Alison Birrane)