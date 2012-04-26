(Corrects quote in paragraph three and adds quote in paragraph
four to clarify that the premium was fixed.)
SHENZHEN, China, April 26 Top aluminium supplier
United Co. RUSAL's seven-year term contract with
trader Glencore International will allow the producer
to secure sales at near record high premiums over spot prices
this year, a RUSAL executive said on Thursday.
RUSAL will supply a total of 14.5 million tonnes of
aluminium to Glencore over the seven years, of which 1.4 million
tonnes will be delivered this year, Vladislav Soloviev,
first-deputy chief executive of RUSAL told reporters at the
sidelines of an industry conference in the southern city of
Shenzhen.
"The term contract gave us an opportunity to sell for seven
years," he said.
Soloviev later told Reuters: "Under the Glencore contract,
we have not fixed the price. We fixed the market premium
referenced to the LME."
The deal will further boost Glencore's dominant position in
aluminium trade and could potentially exacerbate tensions over
warehousing rules at the London Metal Exchange, where
bottlenecks have formed as a result of metals being used for
financing purposes, such as collateral for loans.
Aluminium consumers around the world are struggling to
obtain the metal stored in warehouses owned by banks and
commodity traders, and are paying high premiums despite the
market being in chronic oversupply.
Glencore, which had another three-year supply contract
between 2009-2011 with RUSAL, is rapidly expanding its lucrative
storage facilities at a Dutch port of Vlissingen that has become
a hub for storing aluminium.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by
Erica Billingham)