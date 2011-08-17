HONG KONG Aug 17 Russia's UC RUSAL , the world's largest aluminium producer, said on Wednesday it had registered the issue of up to 30 billion roubles ($1.04 billion) worth of interest-bearing non-convertible bonds.

The bonds will be issued by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary OJSC RUSAL Bratsk, the company said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange. ($1 = 28.710 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)