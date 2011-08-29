BRIEF-EyeGate Pharmaceuticals announces executive promotions
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc says Sarah Romano, corporate controller, has been named interim chief financial officer
HONG KONG Aug 29 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , the world's top aluminium producer, reported on Monday its second quarter net profit dropped 70 percent from a year ago due to cost inflation stemming from a stronger local currency and non-cash items.
RUSAL , which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc , posted a net profit of $339 million in the three months ended June, compared with an average forecast of $470 million from 8 analysts polled by Reuters
This compared with profit of $1.12 billion for the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.
A firmer rouble, the Russian currency, has been pressuring Rusal's margins and bottom line as its aluminium exports are typically denominated in U.S. dollars.
The net included non-cash items, such the revaluation of its share in the profit from Russian miner Norilsk Nickel and the re-evaluation of its energy supply contracts.
Shares of RUSAL have lost 33 percent in Hong Kong so far this year against a 15 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Everest Re Group reports record quarter earnings per share of $9.08; full year return on equity of 13%
Feb 6 Cellectis has won U.S. regulatory approval to run an early clinical trial using its gene edited cell therapy product UCART123 for blood cancers, boosting the French biotech firm's ambitions in the hot area of cancer research.