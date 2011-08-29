HONG KONG Aug 29 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , the world's top aluminium producer, said on Monday it is unaware of partners selling Rusal shares.

UC Rusal has not yet considered Norilsk's share buyback offer, a senior company executive told a news conference after its earnings.

United Company RUSAL on Monday reported a sharper than expected 70 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter on non-cash items and as cost inflation offset higher prices and output. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)