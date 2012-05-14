HONG KONG May 14 Russia's UC RUSAL Plc , the world's biggest aluminium producer, posted a 77 percent drop in recurring quarterly net profit on Monday as a global slowdown in demand and weak prices eroded margins.

Recurring net profit reached $112 million in the three months ended March, down from $493 million a year earlier. That beat an average forecast of $94 million in a poll of eight analysts by Reuters.

RUSAL said first-quarter net profit was $74 million compared with $451 million a year earlier.

Shares of RUSAL, which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc, have lost about half their 2010 Hong Kong IPO value of HK$10.80 each. The stock closed on Friday at HK$5.03, up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ryan Woo)