HONG KONG Aug 22 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , the world's largest aluminium producer, said no official offer has been made on Norilsk Nickel's plan to buy back 15 percent of its shares from RUSAL.

RUSAL also said it was unaware of the reason behind sharp swings in its share price, which fell 9 percent on Monday to the lowest intraday level since July 2010.

Last week, Norilsk said it would be ready to buy back 15 percent of its shares held by RUSAL for about $8.75 billion, or $306 per share, a 20 percent premium to the average market price over the last six months. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)