HONG KONG, March 13 Russian aluminium maker United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium maker, said on Tuesday that its board of directors will meet tot discuss the resignation of Chairman Viktor Vekselberg on March 16.

"Vekselberg had failed to perform his functions as a public company board chairman over the past 12 months," the company said in a statement.

The statement was published after media reports said Russian billionaire Vekselberg had resigned because he felt the company faced "a deep crisis" and was overburdened in debt, lawsuits and social conflicts. For company statement, please read

here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)