Sept 5 Russia's United Company RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, plans to raise annual production capacity at its Irish refinery of intermediate product alumina by 110,000 tonnes to 2 million tonnes by 2013, RUSAL said in a statement.

RUSAL's Aughinish refinery is the largest in Europe.

RUSAL has said it would increase output of alumina, a key material in the production of aluminium, by 8 percent this year after it rose 8 percent to 7.8 million tonnes in 2010. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Will Waterman)