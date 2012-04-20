* RUSAL to elaborate cuts after July 1
* Sees aluminium price in $2,200-$2,400 a tonne range
* Says a quarter of aluminium production operating at a loss
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, April 20 UC RUSAL ,
the world's largest producer of aluminium, will decide on the
scale of planned capacity cuts once Russia details tariff
increases delayed by the country's elections, Chief Executive
Oleg Deripaska said on Friday.
Aluminium producers have been badly hit by soaring power and
other costs, forcing major producers including U.S.-based Alcoa
Inc to slash capacity in an effort to counter a supply
glut and weak prices. Deripaska said a quarter of global
production was operating at a loss.
RUSAL said earlier this year it could cut its aluminium
output by up to 6 percent, but has not yet detailed the cuts,
pending increases in energy and other tariffs expected in July,
after months of freezes as price increases were kept on hold
while Russians voted.
"They have no other option but to create a clear policy by
July 1, and based on that we will see. We have two risk zones,
the northwest and the Urals, where the power tariff is too high
for us to run," Deripaska said. "Based on that, we will finalise
a plan of shutdowns, which will be between 300,000 and 600,000
tonnes, and it will be a permanent shutdown."
He said the cuts would be made over 18 months, given "social
aspects", but said RUSAL had already made progress in talks with
local government.
Aluminium prices are almost 40 percent below record highs
hit in the summer of 2008 but Deripaska said he expected the
strength of demand to act as a floor.
HIGH DEMAND
"We believe the high physical demand creates enough
incentive for the price to move up, as soon as the worries come
out of the markets - Spain, Europe in general, China," he said.
"We can't see the China slowdown. A hard landing? We just
can't see it. Our people are in China every day and we just
can't see it," he said, confirming RUSAL's view that the
aluminium price would trade in a range between $2,200 and $2,400
a tonne. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange is
trading at around $2,083 a tonne.
Deripaska, whose holding company En+ owns 47.4 percent of
RUSAL, is at loggerheads with minority shareholders led by
former chairman Viktor Vekselberg over Deripaska's refusal to
sell the company's stake in miner Norilsk Nickel.
RUSAL bought a quarter stake in Norilsk at the top of the
market in 2008 for an estimated $14 billion, but Deripaska's
hopes of merging the two firms were dashed by the crisis.
Deripaska has said he would discuss buying out Vekselberg's
stake in RUSAL, but he said on Friday that the former chairman
did not want to sell.
He added RUSAL had had "a lot of discussion" on its stake in
Norilsk, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, but
the plan was to remain invested in the company.
"There is a mutual understanding there should be no more
buybacks at Norilsk because it destroys shareholder value. It
will be a normal practice of dividends and a proper investment
programme," he said.
Deripaska declined to comment on the latest escalation of
the feud, in which Vekseberg's investment firm Sual Partners,
which owns 15.8 percent of RUSAL, launched legal action over a
$47 billion supply deal struck between RUSAL and commodities
trader Glencore.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Holmes)