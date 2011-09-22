(Adds RUSAL comment)
* RUSAL says no talks on smelter but interested in Iran
* Kommersant said company was looking at 375,000 tonne
project
* Russia, Iran have agreed zinc and lead mining deal
MOSCOW, Sept 22 The world's largest aluminium
producer, UC RUSAL , is interested in expanding in Iran
but denied a newspaper report it was in talks to build a 375,000
tonnes per year aluminium smelter there.
"RUSAL is interested in business development and
diversification of its aluminium production geography, aiming to
be close to the fastest developing markets," it said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
"The company is constantly examining various opportunities
and Iran is one of numerous options for examination. There are
no exact plans and the company does not hold any project
discussions in this country."
The Kommersant newspaper reported RUSAL was looking at a
partnership to build a $1 billion smelter, to consist of two
potlines of equal size, and a 650 megawatt power station.
Russia, whose biggest gas firm once withdrew from Iran's
energy sector due to tightening international sanctions, built
the Islamic state's Bushehr nuclear power plant, which joined
the grid earlier this month.
The report follows an agreement between Russia and Iran to
jointly develop the Mehdiabad zinc and lead deposit in Iran.
Kommersant said that Iranian authorities and the head of
state industrial holding Russian Technologies, Sergei Chemezov,
agreed to back RUSAL's talks during a meeting of a
Russian-Iranian business cooperation council, where the
agreement on zinc mining was also reached.
The talks between RUSAL and the Iranian Mines and Mining
Industries Development and Renovation Organisation (IMIDRO)
envisages cooperation on production of alumina and industrial
mineral nepheline syenite in addition to the construction of the
smelter.
(Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Jason Neely)