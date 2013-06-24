MOSCOW, June 24 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's
aluminium business, Rusal, plans to list its shares in
Moscow, three years after its flotation on the Hong Kong market
at nearly four times the current price.
Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, announced the
move in a Hong Kong filing "in order to improve liquidity and to
improve the investor base for the company's shares".
It added that its shares should be listed on Moscow's MICEX
exchange by the end of this year, after its Russian Depositary
Receipts, a type of proxy share, are delisted.
Deripaska, who controls Rusal, has faced criticism from
shareholders for refusing to accept offers to buy out the
company's minority stake in Norilsk Nickel, which
could have helped cut its $10.5 billion debt burden.
The 27.8-percent stake in Norilsk is now worth $6.6 billion,
which exceeds the $5.9 billion market capitalisation of Rusal
itself, which has been hit by a slump in global demand for
aluminium.
Deripaska owns 48.1 percent of Rusal, while other
shareholders include tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov with a 17 percent
stake, businessman Viktor Vekselberg and his partners with a
15.8 percent and trading giant Glencore, which owns
8.75 percent.
RUSAL raised $2.2 billion when it floated 11 percent of its
shares in Hong Kong in January 2010 at a share price of HK$10.80
apiece. The shares closed on Monday at HK$2.97, down by 35
percent over the past year.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Greg Mahlich)