ABUJA, July 9 Nigeria's supreme court has
ordered Russia's RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium
producer, be stripped of ownership of the former state-owned
Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) because the assets
should have gone to another bidder.
RUSAL acquired the controlling stake in ALSCON in 2007 and
now owns 85 percent of its assets, including an aluminium
smelter with annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes, with the
remaining stake belonging to the Nigerian government.
The court ruling document, seen by Reuters, said RUSAL paid
$205 million for a 75 percent stake in ALSCON in 2007.
