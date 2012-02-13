HONG KONG Feb 13 The world's top aluminium producer, Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , said on Monday that it may cut aluminium output by 6 percent in the next 18 months.

RUSAL's aluminium output rose 1 percent to 4.12 million tonnes in 2011 and alumina production was up 4 percent to 8.15 million tonnes, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company decided to partially shift sales of aluminium produced at the end of 2011 to 2012 and revenue from these sales will be reflected in the first quarter of 2012, it added.

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Richard Pullin)